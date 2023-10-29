Mahomes (illness) is active for Sunday's Week 8 clash against the Broncos, as expected.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Sunday that the star signal-caller had fallen ill Saturday and had even been placed on an IV during the day, adding Mahomes had woken up feeling much better Sunday and was still fully expected to play. Mahomes' active status is now official, meaning fantasy managers should proceed with including him in lineups without concern. However, it's worth noting the Chiefs-Broncos game will be played in significant inclement weather, including periods of heavy snow. Consequently, even if Mahomes has improved as much as reported, the field conditions may certainly not be conducive to one of his more fantasy-friendly performances. If Mahomes were to have an in-game setback Sunday, veteran Blaine Gabbert would be set to handle Kansas City's offense.