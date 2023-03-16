The Chiefs and Mahomes (ankle) agreed to restructure his contract Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
On the heels of his second Super Bowl title, Mahomes will have $12 million of his 2023 roster bonus converted into a signing bonus, creating $9.6 million in cap space for Kansas City. The team could use the flexibility after losing cogs like wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and safety Juan Thornhill to free agency. As the Chiefs' roster currently stands, the top skill-position players are tight end Travis Kelce, running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. As Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reported back on Feb. 13, Mahomes is aiming to be past the high right-ankle sprain that he sustained in the playoffs by the start of OTAs this spring.
