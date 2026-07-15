Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Aims to play Week 1

Mahomes (knee) continues to aim to be ready for the Chiefs' regular-season opener against the Broncos on Sept. 14, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

"That's my goal," Mahomes noted Wednesday during an interview with Yahoo Sports. "I've said that since the beginning is being ready to go Week 1. I can't predict the future and I know that it's a long process. It's not just my decision, but at the same time I'm going to give the doctors and the coaches every single opportunity I can to let me be out there Week 1." With that in mind, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com relayed last month that coach Andy Reid said Mahomes (knee) should "be able to do some things in camp," with added context on that front set to arrive after the Chiefs' veterans report on July 28th. Mahomes -- who is bouncing back from a torn ACL and LCL suffered in Week 15 of last season -- participated in offseason workouts but was held out of full-team drills.