Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals. He also added five yards on three carries.

The franchise quarterback made it clear very quickly the Kansas City offense would be just fine without Tyreek Hill. Mahomes set a new personal record by completing 12 straight passes at one point, and he found nine different receivers over the course of the game. The 26-year-old remains nearly perfect in Week 1 contests -- in five season openers during his career so far, he's completed 72.5 percent of his passes while averaging 308.4 yards and compiling an incredible 18:0 TD:INT. Mahomes did injure his left wrist while being tackled on his first TD pass on the day, but he played the rest of the game with his wrist wrapped and the injury doesn't appear to be a serious one. Per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, he'll undergo testing on his wrist before Kansas City begins prepping for its Thursday clash with the Chargers in Week 2.