Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Another monster game in OT win
Mahomes completed 35 of 53 attempts for 377 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 27-24 win against the Ravens.
Trotting onto the field facing a touchdown deficit with 4:04 remaining in regulation against the Ravens, Mahomes was entrusted with a golden opportunity to further bolster his already sterling MVP resume. With help from a miraculous cross-field throw to Tyreek HIll that yielded 48 yards, Mahomes led his team downfield to tie the score at 24 late in the fourth quarter, as the Chiefs eventually prevailed over Baltimore with an overtime field goal. Mahomes has been ridiculously productive from the jump this season, but he's rattled off eight straight games with multiple passing touchdowns and at least 249 passing yards (averaging 348.4 passing YPG, with five performances of four or more touchdowns over that span). In Week 15 he and Kansas City take on a Chargers defense that ranks top 10 in both passing yards allowed per game (230.9) and interceptions forced (12).
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Four passing TDs in win at Oakland•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Has six scores, five turnovers in loss•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Practicing fully despite foot issue•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Guts out tough win•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Keeps good times rolling•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Tosses four touchdowns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14