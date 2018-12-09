Mahomes completed 35 of 53 attempts for 377 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 27-24 win against the Ravens.

Trotting onto the field facing a touchdown deficit with 4:04 remaining in regulation against the Ravens, Mahomes was entrusted with a golden opportunity to further bolster his already sterling MVP resume. With help from a miraculous cross-field throw to Tyreek HIll that yielded 48 yards, Mahomes led his team downfield to tie the score at 24 late in the fourth quarter, as the Chiefs eventually prevailed over Baltimore with an overtime field goal. Mahomes has been ridiculously productive from the jump this season, but he's rattled off eight straight games with multiple passing touchdowns and at least 249 passing yards (averaging 348.4 passing YPG, with five performances of four or more touchdowns over that span). In Week 15 he and Kansas City take on a Chargers defense that ranks top 10 in both passing yards allowed per game (230.9) and interceptions forced (12).