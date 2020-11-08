Mahomes completed 30 of 45 passes for 372 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also rushed twice for no gain.

The Panthers, which got Christian McCaffrey (ankle) back in action Sunday, gave the Chiefs a lot more trouble than many would have anticipated, forcing coach Andy Reid to keep his foot on the gas. That paid off for Mahomes, who was able to eclipse the 300-yard mark for the fifth time this season and throw at least four scoring passes for the second time in as many weeks. Mahomes helped Kansas City overcome an early 14-3 deficit with a one-yard touchdown toss to DeMarcus Robinson, and he came alive in the second half by hitting pay dirt with Clyde Edwards-Helaire on one occasion and Tyreek Hill in two other instances to complete the comeback. Mahomes will look to put together a third straight prolific effort in an AFC West showdown against the Raiders in Week 11 following a Week 10 bye.