Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Another stellar effort in win
Mahomes completed 24 of 38 passes for 314 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chiefs' 38-27 win over the 49ers on Sunday. He also rushed five times for seven yards and fumbled once but recovered.
Mahomes demonstrated his versatility in Sunday's contest, as he racked up yet another impressive yardage total without overly relying on Tyreek Hill. The speedster only logged two receptions for 51 yards and was kept out of the end zone, but Mahomes simply turned to Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins, with which he connected on 13 occasions for 169 yards and a touchdown (to Watkins). The second-year signal caller ended up hitting nine different pass catchers overall, and he now has a jaw-dropping 13:0 TD:INT through three games. Mahomes will look to keep up his unprecedented pace against the Broncos in a Week 4 Monday night matchup.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Blitzes 'burgh•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Throws four touchdowns against Chargers•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Impresses in extended run•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Finishes on high note•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Will play first half Friday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Sharp in limited action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.