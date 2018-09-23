Mahomes completed 24 of 38 passes for 314 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chiefs' 38-27 win over the 49ers on Sunday. He also rushed five times for seven yards and fumbled once but recovered.

Mahomes demonstrated his versatility in Sunday's contest, as he racked up yet another impressive yardage total without overly relying on Tyreek Hill. The speedster only logged two receptions for 51 yards and was kept out of the end zone, but Mahomes simply turned to Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins, with which he connected on 13 occasions for 169 yards and a touchdown (to Watkins). The second-year signal caller ended up hitting nine different pass catchers overall, and he now has a jaw-dropping 13:0 TD:INT through three games. Mahomes will look to keep up his unprecedented pace against the Broncos in a Week 4 Monday night matchup.