Mahomes completed 24 of his 33 pass attempts for 272 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears. He added 28 rushing yards on three attempts.
Mahomes had fantasy managers holding their collectives breaths after he rolled his ankle under a defender on the Chiefs' final drive of the first half, as reported by
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Restructures deal for big payday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Tops 300 yards on 28th birthday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Struggles without Kelce in opener•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Productive in quarter of play•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: To play first half Saturday•