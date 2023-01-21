Mahomes (ankle) returned to Saturday's divisional-round contest against the Jaguars, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
After hurting his right ankle late in the first quarter, Mahomes sat out most of the second quarter as he went to the locker room and then watched it from the sideline while Chad Henne led the Chiefs offense. Now that he's back in the game, though, Mahomes appears as if he'll attempt to gut out the injury with his ankle taped up.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Questionable to return•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Hurts ankle Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Light workload in win•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Three more TDs in win•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Goes for three scores Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Helps Chiefs to division title•