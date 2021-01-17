Mahomes is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's divisional-round game against the Browns.
This news was expected, as Mahomes was wobbly as he was helped to the sidelines in the third quarter. Chad Henne will take over under center for the Chiefs.
