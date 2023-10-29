Mahomes was nauseous and dehydrated Saturday, and was on an IV Saturday night, but woke up Sunday feeling better, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.
Mahomes is still fully expected to start Sunday against the Broncos, while playing in inclement weather in Denver. It's noteworthy that teams seem to be doing a better job of reporting illnesses this weekend after what happened with Bijan Robinson last weekend.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Falls ill, but set to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Standout numbers in division win•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Sharp in Week 6 win•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Two TDs in win over Vikings•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Down game in narrow SNF win•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Full practice Wednesday•