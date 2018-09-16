Mahomes racked up 326 yards and six touchdowns on 23 of 28 passing during Sunday's 42-37 win over the Steelers. He added 18 yards on five carries.

Mahomes started red hot, finding Chris Conley and Travis Kelce up the seams for two early touchdowns. He showed that he is human by slowing off that other-worldly pace a little bit as the game wore on, but Mahomes still looks like an absolute star to start his career. We're only two games in, but Mahomes' touchdown rate of 18.2% is over twice that of Carson Wentz's league-leading rate of 7.5% in 2017. Mahomes looks like he can only be contained, not stopped, in Andy Reid's offense.