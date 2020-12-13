Mahomes completed 24 of 34 passes for 393 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins. He added nine yards on five rushing attempts.

Mahomes was picked off on a tipped screen pass attempt to end Kansas City's opening drive, then took a 30-yard sack on third down to cap the next possession before being intercepted again on the Chiefs' third drive. Despite the slow start, he still finished the first half with 172 yards and a touchdown, which was scored by Travis Kelce from six yards out to give the Chiefs a 14-10 halftime lead. Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill on a 44-yard deep ball to stretch Kansas City's lead on the first possession of the second half and ultimately did enough to lead his team to victory in an uncharacteristically error-filled performance. The star quarterback will need to clean up the turnovers in Week 15, as the Chiefs face a much tougher road test in New Orleans.