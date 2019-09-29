Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Breaks Detroit's heart
Mahomes completed 24 of 42 passes for 315 yards and added 54 yards on six rushes during Sunday's 34-30 win over the Lions.
The Lions were a play away from capping off the upset in the final moments of Sunday's game when, facing fourth-and-eight, Mahomes drifted back , found a lane, and scooted up field for a gain of 15, setting up the game-winning touchdown. Playing a Detroit defense that has frustrated a Pro-Bowl's worth of quarterbacks already this season, Mahomes wasn't playing pitch and catch as he typically does and was without a touchdown for the first time since Week 5 of last season. Sunday showed that Mahomes is mortal, it just so happens that mortal -- for him -- still includes 369 total yards.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4