Mahomes completed 24 of 42 passes for 315 yards and added 54 yards on six rushes during Sunday's 34-30 win over the Lions.

The Lions were a play away from capping off the upset in the final moments of Sunday's game when, facing fourth-and-eight, Mahomes drifted back , found a lane, and scooted up field for a gain of 15, setting up the game-winning touchdown. Playing a Detroit defense that has frustrated a Pro-Bowl's worth of quarterbacks already this season, Mahomes wasn't playing pitch and catch as he typically does and was without a touchdown for the first time since Week 5 of last season. Sunday showed that Mahomes is mortal, it just so happens that mortal -- for him -- still includes 369 total yards.