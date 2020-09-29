Mahomes completed 31 of 42 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns in Monday night's 34-20 win over the Ravens. He also rushed four times for 26 yards and another score.

Mahomes brought out his bag of tricks, finding the end zone in a variety of ways. The quarterback started by scampering in from three yards on the ground, then threw an underhand shovel pass to fullback Anthony Sherman for his second score. For his next acts, Mahomes connected with speedy wideouts Tyreke Hill and Mecole Hardman on superb touchdown tosses prior to halftime, showing his signature arm strength and touch. To cap things off, the reigning Super Bowl MVP found his starting left tackle, Eric Fisher, of all people for a two-yard exclamation point on the night. Through three games, Mahomes now sports nine passing touchdowns versus zero interceptions, which along with Monday's win puts him in great standing ahead of another AFC showdown versus the Patriots in Week 4.