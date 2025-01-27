Mahomes completed 18 of 26 pass attempts for 245 yards and a touchdown while taking 11 carries for 43 yards and a pair of scores with one lost fumble in Sunday's 32-29 AFC Championship Game victory over Buffalo.

Mahomes overcame a fumble in the first quarter before accounting for the Chiefs' next three touchdowns, including an impressive power-back like run for one of his two rushing scores Sunday. The superstar quarterback put his team on his back in order to give Kansas City its fifth Super Bowl appearance since the 2020 campaign. Mahomes, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce headline a star-studded lineup that will travel to New Orleans to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.