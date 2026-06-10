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Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs add two years to contract

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mahomes (ACL) and Kansas City agreed to terms Wednesday on a deal that amends two additions years to his contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mahomes' new deal keeps him under contract with the Chiefs through the 2033 season and carries a total value of $504.75 million, providing the 30-year-old quarterback an average salary of $64 million per season as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Per Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes continued to participate in 7-on-7 drills at mandatory minicamp this week while rehabbing from a torn ACL and LCL suffered in Week 15 of last season, but he remained sidelined during 11-on-11 drills. It remains to be seen when Mahomes will be cleared to resume handling full-team reps, but by all accounts his offseason recovery continues to proceed well on schedule.

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