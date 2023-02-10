Mahomes (ankle) doesn't have a designation ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles on Sunday.

Mahomes again was listed as a full participant on the final injury report for the Super Bowl, one day removed from winning his second NFL MVP award after throwing for a career-high 5,250 yards with 41 touchdowns in 17 games during the 2022 campaign. The Chiefs are expecting the six-year signal-caller to be able to handle most, if not all, of the team's offensive playbook, but James Palmer of NFL Network reported that Mahomes wanted to test out his right ankle a bit more on certain reps Friday and Saturday to ensure he was able to perform those plays without issue. With his status otherwise clear for Sunday, Mahomes will be attempting to lock down his second championship versus a Philadelphia defense that features the top pass rush and also picked off 17 passes during the regular season.