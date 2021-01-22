Mahomes (head/toe) has been cleared from the concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's game against the Bills, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Mahomes revealed the big news about 15 minutes after coach Andy Reid told reporters that the QB had one step remaining to clear the protocol. The star quarterback says he hasn't dealt with any concussion symptoms this week, also mentioning that his toe injury feels much better, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Mahomes said he'll "go out there and be myself" in the AFC Championship Game against Buffalo.