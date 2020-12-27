Mahomes completed 24 of 44 pass attempts for 278 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception while gaining 21 rushing yards on three carries during Sunday's 17-14 win against the Falcons.

Despite a loss, Atlanta's defense should give itself a pat on the back for a marvelous job in containing the explosive Mahomes. The reigning Super Bowl MVP was held to a season-low 79.6 passer rating by the Falcons, while Kansas City's 17 points fell well below the team's previous 2020 single-game worst of 22. Though it was a relatively quiet fantasy week by Mahomes' standards, the 25-year-old was still capable of delivering Andy Reid his first 14-win regular season over 22 years as an NFL head coach. The Chiefs now roll into a Week 17 matchup against the Chargers having clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Mahomes may therefore be sidelined as Kansas City aims to keep the star quarterback healthy for another run at the Lombardi Trophy.