Mahomes completed 29 of 45 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Broncos. he added three rushing yards on one carry.

Even with Patrick Surtain (pectoral) still sidelined, Mahomes had trouble breaking down the Denver secondary, with his lone TD pass coming in the fourth quarter on a play in which Travis Kelce did most of the work. The star QB did at least extend his streak of games with 250-plus passing yards to seven, a stretch in which he's posted a 15:5 TD:INT, 66.8 percent completion rate and 7.7 YPA. Mahomes will try to get back on track, and revive Kansas City's suddenly fading playoff hopes, at home in Week 12 against the Colts.