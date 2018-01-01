Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards and one interception during Sunday's 27-24 victory at Denver. He also rushed seven times for 10 yards.

With the Chiefs locked into the No. 4 spot in the AFC playoffs as the AFC West champion, head coach Andy Reid opted to sit regular starting quarterback Alex Smith, among other front-line skill-position players, Sunday. In Smith's place, Mahomes was able to earn his first NFL start, and he didn't disappoint in the win-loss columns. Granted, Mahomes didn't have his name next to any of the team's three touchdowns, but he directed a 67-yard drive to set of a game-winning 30-yard field goal for kicker Harrison Butker as time expired. As the postseason kicks off this weekend, Mahomes will revert to a reserve role in Saturday's wild-card outing against the Titans.