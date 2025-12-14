Mahomes suffered a left knee injury of unknown severity late in the Chiefs' 16-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday and had to be helped to the locker room, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. He completed 16 of 28 passes for 189 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding two rushes for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes went to the ground near the right sideline after uncorking an incomplete pass on the run while taking a hit with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and he was writhing in pain for several minutes before being helped to the sideline and, eventually, the locker room. Gardner Minshew replaced Mahomes and threw a game-sealing interception, one that officially eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention. However, Mahomes' health is naturally the overriding concern for the time being, with more information expected as to the severity following further evaluation.