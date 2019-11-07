Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Continues to practice fully
Mahomes (kneecap) was listed as a full practice participant once again Thursday.
That's the second straight day he's been listed as a full participant, but it's worth noting that Adam Teicher of ESPN.com previously relayed that Mahomes was again second in the QB line behind Matt Moore during Thursday's individual drills. We'll revisit Mahomes' status Friday to see how the Chiefs officially list him for Sunday's game against the Titans, but even though he's been deemed a full practice participant so far this week, the QB's Week 10 status has yet to be clarified by the team. With that in mind, Teicher adds that "assuming he's a full go again (Friday), caution would seem to be the only reason (Mahomes) doesn't play against Titans."
