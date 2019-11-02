Mahomes (knee) has a "chance to play" Sunday against the Vikings, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

This appears to counter an earlier report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network which suggested the star quarterback was unlikely to play Sunday, although both sources emphasized Mahomes' status will depend on how well he's able to move prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Matt Moore and newly activated Chad Henne (ankle) will be available in the event, Mahomes, who dislocated his right knee cap Oct. 17, is eventually ruled out.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories