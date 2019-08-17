Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Could play nearly one half Saturday
Mahomes may play most of the first half of Saturday's preseason contest at Pittsburgh, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.
Per coach Andy Reid, Mahomes may remain on the field for about one half "or somewhere thereabouts," which isn't exactly revealing of the QB's precise amount of playing time. Still, it seems as if Mahomes will get more than the one possession he directed in the Chiefs' exhibition opener. On that single drive, he completed all four passes for 66 yards en route to a Carlos Hyde one-yard TD run.
