Mahomes completed 30 of 39 pass attempts for 241 yards and a touchdown while rushing six times for 15 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.
Mahomes got things cooking early with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce on the Chiefs' opening drive Sunday. It would be the only trip to the end zone for the superstar duo in a playoff matchup that was decided by Kansas City's defense. Mahomes did his part by completing 77 percent of his passes and going 8-for-18 on third-down attempts. The two-time Super Bowl champion has his sights set on a third Lombardi Trophy when the Chiefs take on the winner of Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Las Vegas on Sun. Feb. 11.
