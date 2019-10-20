Play

Mahomes (kneecap) is expected to miss 3-to-5 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Mahomes remained on the turf following his quarterback sneak in the second quarter of Thursday's win at Denver, he actually helped his cause by not moving and waiting for the Chiefs staff to readjust his dislocated right kneecap, per Rapoport. Mahomes' timetable was slated to be multiple weeks, but the team apparently is honing on two dates for his return to action, assuming all goes well with his recovery: either Week 11 against the Chargers in Mexico City, or following its Week 12 bye in Week 13 versus the Raiders. During his upcoming absence, Kansas City will turn to Matt Moore to direct the offense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories