Mahomes (ankle) has been diagnosed Monday with a 'mild' high-ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mahomes was forced out of Sunday's 21-7 win over the Browns in the fourth quarter, leaving backup Carson Wentz to close out the contest. Now, with the Chiefs facing a short turnaround for Week 16's matchup against the Texans on Saturday, then a road matchup against Pittsburgh on Christmas coming Week 17, Mahomes' availability for the remainder of the regular season is murky at best. Currently, at 13-1, Kansas City has a two-game lead on Buffalo, at 11-3, for the top seed in the AFC, and the Chiefs have already clinched a playoff spot. The team figures to take a cautious approach to Mahomes' health in order to prioritize his effectiveness for the postseason, making it appear especially likely that Wentz starts Saturday versus Houston. For Week 17 and Week 18, though, playoff standing could potentially factor into decisions made on Mahomes' availability.