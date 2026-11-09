Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that Mahomes (elbow) is considered day-to-day as this Sunday's game against the Falcons approaches, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mahomes emerged from Week 9 action with what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network described earlier Monday as an elbow "strain/sprain" to his throwing arm following an MRI on Sunday. For his part, Reid also noted with regard to the star QB's exam results, "it was more positive news than negative news. It looks like it's just a matter of rehabbing and getting rid of some of the soreness." As a result, look for Mahomes' practice participation to be managed this week, which could lead to his top backup Justin Fields logging some added reps in the coming days.