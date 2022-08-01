Though Mahomes tweaked his ankle during Monday's practice, coach Andy Reid downplayed the issue, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports. "Yeah, he got stepped on," Reid noted of the Chiefs' starting QB. "He's OK. He's alright. An offensive lineman got pushed back into him."

With Mahomes having evidently avoided any injury of note, the star signal caller will look to continue building his rapport with Kansas City's re-tooled wide receiver corps, which features JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore. With former top wideout Tyreek Hill now with the Dolphins, there are targets up for grabs in the team's passing game, but however they are allocated, Mahomes will no doubt benefit from the continued presence of clear-cut top end Travis Kelce.