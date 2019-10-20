Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Differing opinions on timeline
While Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicates that Mahomes (knee) is slated to be out three-to-five weeks, ESPN's Adam Schefter suggests that the QB "could return in three weeks, if not sooner."
The common thread here is that Mahomes -- who suffered a dislocated kneecap Thursday night -- will miss time. The Chiefs' Week 11 Monday night game (Nov. 18) still represents the most plausible best-case scenario for his return to action, given that Schefter also relays that the team is "expected to exercise extreme caution with Mahomes, and the time off will allow him to rest" both his knee and an ankle issue that the QB had been working through. With Kansas City's bye looming in Week 12, it stands to reason that the team might simply play it safe with the star signal-caller and hold him out until Week 13, but Schefter's report offers a glimmer of hope that Mahomes could be back a bit sooner than expected.
