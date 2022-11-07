Mahomes completed 43 of 68 pass attempts for 446 yards, a touchdown and an interception while adding 63 rushing yards and another score on six attempts in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Titans.

Mahomes faced a stiff test in the form of a physical Titans defense, and he was up for the challenge despite a slow start for the entire offense. The superstar quarterback did everything but catch his own passes, resulting in over 500 yards yards of offense for pleased fantasy managers. Even the interception can't be blamed on Mahomes, as the usually sure-handed Travis Kelce bobbled a short pass into a waiting defender's hands. The 26-year-old stole the show down the stretch with two impressive scrambles to extend drives and send the game into overtime. All in all, it was another dominant performance from one of the game's top players. Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Jaguars next Sunday.