Mahomes (kneecap), who doesn't carry a Week 10 injury designation after practicing fully all week, feels like he won't be limited physically in his slated return to the lineup Sunday against the Titans, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports. "That's what we tested out this week especially," Mahomes noted Friday. "We put me on the run, and I threw it across my body and did all the stuff I've grown to do as I've been in the NFL and my whole career. I didn't have any pain. I was still able to do it. I wanted to make sure I was able to do that before I got back on that field."

Mahomes hasn't suited up up since dislocating his right kneecap Oct. 17, but he's slated to start Sunday's contest, barring any unexpected setbacks, which will send Matt Moore -- who had been filling in at QB for the Chiefs -- back to a reserve role. Additionally, the return of Mahomes should boost the Week 10 (and beyond) fantasy prospects of key receiving weapons Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.