Mahomes (ankle) completed 18 of 30 pass attempts for 203 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while adding 51 rushing yards on seven attempts in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jets.

Mahomes looked like he was on his way to another comfortable win after helping his team build a 17-0 lead at halftime. The Jets' stingy defense woke up in the second half by forcing a safety before intercepting two of Mahomes' pass attempts over the Chiefs' following three drives. The only points Kansas City's offense could muster in the second half came via a Harrison Butker field goal late in the fourth quarter that sealed the narrow win. On a positive note, Mahomes' mobility was not limited after having his ankle rolled up on by a defensive lineman last week, showing his usual burst on seven rushing attempts Sunday. Look for Mahomes to revert to his elite form against a Minnesota defense giving up 287.3 passing yards per game to opposing offenses this season.