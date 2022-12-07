Mahomes relayed Wednesday that he suffered a foot bruise on his final play against the Bengals this past Sunday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

That said, Mahomes indicates that he feels fine and the issue shouldn't bother him as this weekend's game against the Broncos approaches. Wednesday's injury report will clarify whether Mahomes' practice participation will be impacted at all by his bruised foot, but at this stage, there's nothing to suggest that the QB's Week 14 availability is in any danger.