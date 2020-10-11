Mahomes completed 22 of 43 passes for 340 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Chiefs' 40-32 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. He also rushed six times for 21 yards and another score.

Mahomes struggled with his completion rate as the game wore on, with the Raiders doing a very good job overall against the quarterback's high-powered collection of weapons. Mahomes did lose Sammy Watkins to a hamstring injury during the contest and also saw a first-quarter touchdown to Tyreek Hill called back due to penalty. Ultimately, the fact he was unexpectedly put in the trail position helped Mahomes eclipse the 300-yard mark for the third time in the last four games. The 2018 NFL MVP also has multiple passing touchdowns in each game and will look to help Kansas City atone for the surprising divisional loss in a Week 6 Monday evening road matchup against the Bills.