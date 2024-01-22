Mahomes completed 17 of 23 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bills. He added six rushes for 19 yards.

The Chiefs possessed the ball for only 22:57 and ran only 47 offensive plays, so Mahomes was reliant upon efficiency to produce a good stat line. While it was hardly his most memorable postseason performance, he did what was necessary by throwing a pair of touchdowns to Travis Kelce from 22 and three yards away. Mahomes also hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for gains of 32 and 30 yards, helping him average an impressive 9.3 yards per attempt. He and the Chiefs will appear in their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Ravens.