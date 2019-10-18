Mahomes exited Thursday's game at Denver after appearing to injury his right knee on a QB sneak, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mahomes initially appeared as though he would leave the field via a cart, but he was instead helped to his feet and headed to the locker room under his own power. The 24-year-old has been battling a left ankle injury but athletic trainers appeared to be tending to his right knee while he was on the ground. The team should provide an official update sometime in the near future. Matt Moore has taken over at quarterback for the Chiefs.