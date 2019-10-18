Mahomes, who suffered a right patellar (kneecap) dislocation Thursday night, is looking at a best-case recovery timeline of about three weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A timeline for the star QB's return to action will be speculative until his MRI provides added context, with the length of his likely absence largely hinging on whether or not he suffered any ligament damage. In any case, it looks as though veteran signal-caller Matt Moore will be leading the Chiefs offense for a spell, beginning with the team's Oct. 27 tilt against the Packers.