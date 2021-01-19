Mahomes (concussion/toe) is expected to practice Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Schefter notes that Mahomes cleared "some big steps" Monday, but the quarterback -- who is also dealing with a toe injury -- is still in the NFL's concussion protocol at this stage. While Mahomes' toe issue is being downplayed by head coach Andy Reid, the star signal-caller's status for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills has yet to be solidified. If Mahomes isn't cleared for the contest, Chad Henne would start at quarterback for Kansas City in his place.
