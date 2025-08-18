Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Expected to start preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Andy Reid relayed Monday that Mahomes and other starters are expected to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Bears, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
In a departure from Reid's usual philosophy of resting starters in preseason finales, the first-team offense is expected to see the field Friday, though Mahomes probably won't play more than a few series in this dress rehearsal. Mahomes played only three snaps in Kansas City's first preseason game and sat out the second entirely. The star quarterback's set to begin regular-season play Sept. 5 against the Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Not likely to play Friday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Maximizes one completion Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Set to play a quarter Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Restructures deal•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Throws two picks in Super Bowl loss•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Carries team to Super Bowl LIX•