Head coach Andy Reid relayed Monday that Mahomes and other starters are expected to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Bears, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

In a departure from Reid's usual philosophy of resting starters in preseason finales, the first-team offense is expected to see the field Friday, though Mahomes probably won't play more than a few series in this dress rehearsal. Mahomes played only three snaps in Kansas City's first preseason game and sat out the second entirely. The star quarterback's set to begin regular-season play Sept. 5 against the Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.