Mahomes (ankle) said Monday that he "still isn't 100 percent," but he expects to be fully healthy for the start of training camp, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Mahomes avoided surgery following Kansas City's Super Bowl win, but he's still working his way back to full health. "I'm happy with where I'm at," he said Monday. Mahomes continues to rehab throughout the week. Come Week 1, his ankle should be a non-issue.