Chiefs general manager Clark Hunt suggested a possible extension for Mahomes could come following the 2020 NFL Draft, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

It's not particularly surprising the Chiefs want to lock up a long-term extension with their Super Bowl MVP and transcendent quarterback, but it should be telling Hunt is even mentioning a certain time frame. While making Mahomes' extension "a priority" after the draft seems reasonable, a likely lofty sticker price could slow the negotiations somewhat. The 24-year-old is not expected to hold out in any way regardless of what type of conversations occur throughout the rest of the offseason.