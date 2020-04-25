Play

Chiefs general manager Clark Hunt suggested a possible extension for Mahomes could come following the 2020 NFL Draft, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

It's not particularly surprising the Chiefs want to lock up a long-term extension with their Super Bowl MVP and transcendent quarterback, but it should be telling Hunt is even mentioning a certain time frame. While making Mahomes' extension "a priority" after the draft seems reasonable, a likely lofty sticker price could slow the negotiations somewhat. The 24-year-old is not expected to hold out in any way regardless of what type of conversations occur throughout the rest of the offseason.

More News

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW