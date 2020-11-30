Mahomes completed 37 of 49 passes for 462 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 28 yards and lost a fumble.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP was on fire from the opening gun, posting a 229-yard tally in the first quarter alone. Mahomes comfortably got there with the help of touchdown strikes of 75 and 44 yards to Tyreek Hill in that opening period, and while less prolific in the second half after Kansas City had built up a lead, he still connected with Hill one final time from 20 yards away at the 7:04 mark of the third quarter. Mahomes then gained some valuable yards with his legs on the Chiefs' final clock-killing drive, capping off what turned out to be a relatively hard-fought victorious duel with the legendary Tom Brady. Mahomes has now thrown for over 400 yards in two of his last four games, and he's recorded no fewer than 348 passing yards in any contest during that span. Moreover, he'll head into a Week 13 Sunday night divisional battle against the Broncos with a four-game multi-touchdown streak in tow as well.