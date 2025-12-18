Mahomes has begun rehab following surgery to repair the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, and the Chiefs are optimistic that the star quarterback could be back as soon as Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, ESPN.com reports.

Head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder told reporters Wednesday that Mahomes' operation with Dr. Dan Cooper was successful, per Jesse Newell of The Athletic. The recovery process for injuries similar to Mahomes' typically takes around nine months. The 2026 regular season is expected to kick off Sept. 10, so Mahomes has a realistic chance of being back early in the season, and possibly as soon as Week 1, if all goes to plan with his recovery. Gardner Minshew is Kansas City's starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2025 season following Mahomes' injury in Week 15.