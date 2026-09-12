Mahomes (knee) does not have an injury designation for Monday's game against the Broncos.

Mahomes was a full participant in all three practices during Week 1 prep, and the 30-year-old quarterback is officially good to go for Monday's regular-season opener. His mobility could still be limited, as he'll be wearing a protective brace on the left knee where he tore both his ACL and LCL in Week 15 of last season. That would restrict his ability to move around the pocket and scramble out of trouble, a challenging limitation against a Broncos pass rush that led the league last year with 68.0 sacks.