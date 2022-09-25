Mahomes completed 20 of 35 passes for 262 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 26 yards.

The star signal-caller was unable to work his magic Sunday against a desperate Colts team looking for its first win. Mahomes did display some good rapport with his top two wideouts in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, hitting the duo on nine occasions for 137 yards on 15 targets. Mahomes also connected with Travis Kelce for his one touchdown pass from three yards out late in the first quarter. However, Mahomes was directly responsible for short-circuiting his team's final chance at a win, as his final pass of the day, intended for Smith-Schuster, was picked off by Rodney McLeod at the Colts' 36-yard line with two seconds remaining. Mahomes will look to regroup in time for a Week 4 road showdown against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.