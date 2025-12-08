Mahomes completed 14 of 33 pass attempts for 160 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions while gaining 59 rushing yards on seven attempts in Sunday's 20-10 loss to Houston.

Mahomes was shut down completely by the Texans' vaunted defense on Sunday Night Football, a scene we are not used to seeing over the course of the signal-caller's illustrious career. All credit goes to Houston's defense, but Kansas City's role players didn't offer much relief. The Chiefs' receivers suffered six drops in the primetime loss, with notable guffaws coming in critical moments from stars Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce. Mahomes will have to pull out one of his Superman games against the Chargers in order to keep his team's bleak playoff hopes alive in Week 15.