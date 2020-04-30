Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Fifth-year option extended
Mahomes had his fifth-year option extended Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
There might not be a more obvious fifth-year extension in the history of the NFL than this one, with the unsurprising move keeping the Super Bowl MVP under contract with the Chiefs through the 2021 campaign. It seems entirely likely a historic multi-year contract is on the horizon, as GM Clark Hunt previously hinted that the team would focus on agreeing to a long-term extension with its star quarterback following the 2020 NFL Draft.
